Mobile Fighter G Gundam Spinoff Series Introduces Master Junior
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Gundam 45th Anniversary revealed on January 24 that the third part of the Mobile Fighter G Gundam Gaiden spinoff series, The East is Burning Red has launched. The spinoff series celebrates the 30th anniversary of Mobile Fighter G Gundam the character Master Junior on his adventures 12 years after the events of the animated series. Master Junior is the son of the Undefeated of the East Master Asia.
The first installment of the new story, “Sankyaku Shinden Toho no Tama” (literally New Legend of the Three Heroes: Pearl of the East), debuted on the Mobile Fighter G Gundam website on January 24. The first installment stars Master Junior, Domon Kasshu, and Rain Kasshu (née Mikamura) with an appearance from Sai Saici.
The Mobile Fighter G Gundam Gaiden spinoff series, The East is Burning Red, began in early July 2024. The first two parts are prequels to the anime series with the third being a sequel. The spinoff series is available on the Mobile Fighter G Gundam website. However, The East is Burning Red series is presented as a script and currently only available in Japanese.
Sources: Gundam 45th Anniversary's X/Twitter account, Mobile Fighter G Gundam's website, Comic Natalie