Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's time to break out the dolls of the Emperor and Empress for Girls' Day in Japan!
Bono Bono
Chibi Maruko-chan
CITY The Animation
https://t.co/pkeJg8pnGU#ひな祭り #アニメCITY #animeCITY pic.twitter.com/mFOws944yx— 『CITY THE ANIMATION』公式 (@city_anime_info) March 3, 2025
Coji-Coji
Harmony Land (Sanrio)
3月3日は #ひなまつり🎎— ハーモニーランド【公式】 (@harmony_event) March 3, 2025
女の子の幸せと健やかな成長を願ってお祝いする日なんだって🎶
ピアノもみんなと一緒にお祝いしたいみたい✨#ハーモニーランド #ほんわかハーモニー#ひな祭り #桃の節句 pic.twitter.com/Klqclnv2T2
March 3 is Hina Matsuri🎎
It's a day to celebrate and pray for the happiness and healthy growth of girls.🎶
It seems like Piano wants to celebrate with everyone too✨
Kodansha
今日は #桃の節句。— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) March 3, 2025
ひなあられの四色には諸説ありますが、日本の四季を表しているという説が好きです。#ひなあられ pic.twitter.com/OicyuByVJP
Today is Peach Festival.
There are various theories about the four colors of Hina Arare, but we like the one that says they represent the four seasons in Japan.
Kouji Seo (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)
Kuromi (Sanrio)
Rascal the Raccoon
Takeshi Kase
#ひな祭り 桜餅の葉っぱ、あなたは食べる派？ pic.twitter.com/B2Q4K9ZQVs— 加勢丈士 (@KaseTakeshi_11Z) March 2, 2025
Do you eat the leaves on Hina Matsuri sakura mochi?
