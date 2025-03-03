×
Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Chibi Maruko-chan, Café Terrace & Its Goddesses Kodansha, Kuromi, Rascal the Raccoon, & more!

It's time to break out the dolls of the Emperor and Empress for Girls' Day in Japan!

Bono Bono

bonobon_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©いがらしみきお／竹書房・フジテレビ・エイケン

Chibi Maruko-chan

maruko-chan_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©S.P/N.A

CITY The Animation

Coji-Coji

coji-coji_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©M.S ©S.P

Harmony Land (Sanrio)

March 3 is Hina Matsuri🎎

It's a day to celebrate and pray for the happiness and healthy growth of girls.🎶
It seems like Piano wants to celebrate with everyone too✨

Kodansha

Today is Peach Festival.

There are various theories about the four colors of Hina Arare, but we like the one that says they represent the four seasons in Japan.

Kouji Seo (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)

seo_kouji_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©瀬尾公治・講談社

Kuromi (Sanrio)

kuromi_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©'25 SANRIO

Rascal the Raccoon

rascal_the_raccoon_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©N.A

Takeshi Kase

Do you eat the leaves on Hina Matsuri sakura mochi?

Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part II
