Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1, Project Sakura Wars debuts at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15 231,578 2,456,459
2 PS4 Project Sakura Wars Sega December 12 140,376 140,376
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18 57,746 386,257
4 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31 48,449 367,746
5 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1 26,677 103,857
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 25,036 1,063,127
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 22,376 2,580,291
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 21,135 3,383,582
9 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25 20,932 264,845
10 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28 19,466 739,734
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 19,370 1,197,020
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 11,154 3,212,004
13 PS4 Control Marvelous December 12 10,336 10,336
14 NSw Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 10,275 87,316
15 NSw Yo-kai Watch 4++ Level 5 December 5 9,674 20,007
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11 6,981 723,501
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 6,617 1,458,066
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 6,220 398,242
19 NSw Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū Konami June 27 6,014 192,235
20 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 5,575 2,030,275

Source: Famitsu

