Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1, Project Sakura Wars debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: December 9-15
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15
|231,578
|2,456,459
|2
|PS4
|Project Sakura Wars
|Sega
|December 12
|140,376
|140,376
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18
|57,746
|386,257
|4
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31
|48,449
|367,746
|5
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1
|26,677
|103,857
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|25,036
|1,063,127
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|22,376
|2,580,291
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|21,135
|3,383,582
|9
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25
|20,932
|264,845
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28
|19,466
|739,734
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|19,370
|1,197,020
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|11,154
|3,212,004
|13
|PS4
|Control
|Marvelous
|December 12
|10,336
|10,336
|14
|NSw
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|10,275
|87,316
|15
|NSw
|Yo-kai Watch 4++
|Level 5
|December 5
|9,674
|20,007
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11
|6,981
|723,501
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|6,617
|1,458,066
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|6,220
|398,242
|19
|NSw
|Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū
|Konami
|June 27
|6,014
|192,235
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|5,575
|2,030,275
Source: Famitsu