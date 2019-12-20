Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 9-15

Heidi checks in with the news, including Street Fighter V, Granblue Fantasy and much more!

― Hey folks. I want to talk about something that blew up over the past couple days. I think it's important. I've made no secret here that I'm a big fan of Gematsu. I use them a lot as a primary info source when writing this column, and have incredible respect for the fact that the whole site is basically a one-...