Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15
|201,838
|2,224,881
|2
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31
|34,122
|319,297
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18
|16,128
|328,511
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|15,335
|1,038,091
|5
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1
|15,159
|77,180
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,623
|2,557,915
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|13,959
|3,362,447
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|13,872
|1,177,650
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28
|12,284
|720,268
|10
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25
|11,521
|243,913
|11
|NSw
|Yo-kai Watch 4++
|Level 5
|December 5
|10,333
|10,333
|12
|PS4
|SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 28
|10,307
|74,845
|13
|PS4
|Citadel: Eien no Mahō to Inishie no Shōsai
|Spike Chunsoft
|December 5
|9,075
|9,075
|14
|NSw
|SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 28
|7,080
|52,362
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,341
|3,200,850
|16
|NSw
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|5,812
|77,041
|17
|PS4
|Onechanbara Origin
|D3 Publisher
|December 5
|5,606
|5,606
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,778
|1,451,449
|19
|PS4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|November 28
|4,770
|39,378
|20
|PS4
|Death Stranding
|SIE
|November 8
|4,752
|248,746
Source: Famitsu