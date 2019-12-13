News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15 201,838 2,224,881
2 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31 34,122 319,297
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18 16,128 328,511
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 15,335 1,038,091
5 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1 15,159 77,180
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,623 2,557,915
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 13,959 3,362,447
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 13,872 1,177,650
9 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28 12,284 720,268
10 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25 11,521 243,913
11 NSw Yo-kai Watch 4++ Level 5 December 5 10,333 10,333
12 PS4 SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Bandai Namco Entertainment November 28 10,307 74,845
13 PS4 Citadel: Eien no Mahō to Inishie no Shōsai Spike Chunsoft December 5 9,075 9,075
14 NSw SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Bandai Namco Entertainment November 28 7,080 52,362
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,341 3,200,850
16 NSw Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 5,812 77,041
17 PS4 Onechanbara Origin D3 Publisher December 5 5,606 5,606
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,778 1,451,449
19 PS4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus November 28 4,770 39,378
20 PS4 Death Stranding SIE November 8 4,752 248,746

Source: Famitsu

