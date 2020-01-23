Otakon 2020 Hosts Game Composer Manami Matsumae

Matsumae's credits include Mega Man, Final Fight

Otakon announced on Thursday that it will host game music composer Manami Matsumae at this year's event.

Matsumae joined CAPCOM in 1987 and composed for the original Mega Man and Final Fight games. She launched her independent career in 1990, and she has contributed music to the Mega Man 10, Shovel Knight, and Mighty No. 9 games. She released a solo album, Three Movements, in 2017.

This year's Otakon will be held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from July 31 to August 2. Game music composers Harumi Fujita and Takahiro Izutani will also attend.



Source: Otakon