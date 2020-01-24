Bakumatsu Rock Franchise Gets Hollow Soul Sequel

New story set 5 years after previous one

The official website for Marvelous AQL 's Bakumatsu Rock franchise announced that there will be a sequel project titled Bakumatsu Rock Hollow Soul . The new story is set [Warning: The following contain spoilers for the previous story. Highlight text to read the spoilers.] [ five years after Ryōma and the others have overthrown the Tokugawa shogunate's regime over music. ]



The original story is set in the Bakumatsu era, at the end of the shoguns' rule over Japan in the middle of the 19th century. The Tokugawa shogunate uses the brainwashing "Heaven's Songs" by the top idols in the Shinsengumi to subjugate the country and its people. In this Japan, writing or singing any songs besides the "Heaven's Songs" is a capital offense. Sakamoto Ryōma and the other rockers rise up and change the world with rock 'n' roll for freedom and justice.

Marvelous AQL released the original game for PSP in February 2014. A television anime series titled Samurai Jam -Bakumatsu Rock- premiered in July of that same year. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in October 2015. The franchise has also spawned stage plays.