Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, January 26 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.5% rating.
NTV aired the live-action Kaiji 2 - Jinsei Dakkai Game film on Friday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 26 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 25 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 26 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.0
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|January 25 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 25 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 26 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 25 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|January 26 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Star ☆ Twinkle Precure (Finale)
|TV Asahi
|January 26 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 25 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)