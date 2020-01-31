News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 20-26

Star ☆ Twinkle Precure finale episode aired on Sunday with 3.0% rating

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, January 26 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.5% rating.

NTV aired the live-action Kaiji 2 - Jinsei Dakkai Game film on Friday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 26 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.8
Detective Conan NTV January 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 26 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.0
My Hero Academia NTV January 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi January 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.2
One Piece Fuji TV January 26 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 25 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.5
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV January 26 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.3
Star ☆ Twinkle Precure (Finale) TV Asahi January 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 25 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

