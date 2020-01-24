News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ship of Theseus premiere had 11.1% rating, live-action Kaiji had 8.1% rating

The live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired its premiere episode on TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.1% rating.

NTV aired the live-action Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler film on Friday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.1% rating. Additionally, the Shimajiro no Wao! special aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 13 at 10:05 a.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Chibi Maruko-chan Anime-ka 30-shūnen SP - Character Ninki Tōhyō The Best 30 Fuji TV January 19 (Sun) 18:00 60 min. 9.4
Detective Conan NTV January 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Doraemon TV Asahi January 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.7
Crayon Shin Chan TV Asahi January 18 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.8
One Piece Fuji TV January 19 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.6
My Hero Academia NTV January 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.4
Star ☆ Twinkle Precure TV Asahi January 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV January 19 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 18 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 18 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives