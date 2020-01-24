Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 13-19

The live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired its premiere episode on TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.1% rating.

NTV aired the live-action Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler film on Friday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.1% rating. Additionally, the Shimajiro no Wao! special aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 13 at 10:05 a.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)