News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ship of Theseus premiere had 11.1% rating, live-action Kaiji had 8.1% rating
The live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired its premiere episode on TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.1% rating.
NTV aired the live-action Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler film on Friday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.1% rating. Additionally, the Shimajiro no Wao! special aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 13 at 10:05 a.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Chibi Maruko-chan Anime-ka 30-shūnen SP - Character Ninki Tōhyō The Best 30
|Fuji TV
|January 19 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|9.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 18 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 18 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.7
|Crayon Shin Chan
|TV Asahi
|January 18 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 19 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|January 18 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Star ☆ Twinkle Precure
|TV Asahi
|January 19 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|January 19 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.1
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 18 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 18 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)