Kōichi Yamadera, Yui Horie Join Cast of My Hero Academia Anime as Gentle, La Brava

New characters to appear in show's School Festival arc

The end of the 80th episode of the My Hero Academia anime revealed two more cast members on Saturday for the show's fourth season. Both characters will debut in the 81st episode on February 15.

Kōichi Yamadera ( Cowboy Bebop 's Spike, Evangelion 's Ryoji Kaji) as Gentle Criminal



Yui Horie ( KONOSUBA 's Wiz, Fairy Tail 's Charle) as La Brava



The second half of the anime's fourth season, which focuses on the School Festival arc that began in the manga's 19th volume, debuted on January 25. KANA-BOON are performing the new opening theme song "Star Marker," and Ryokuōshoku Shakai are performing the new ending song "Shout Baby."

The fourth season premiered in Japan on October 12. Funimation , Hulu , and Crunchyroll are streaming the season as it airs in Japan. The show premiered on Toonami on November 9. The season will have a total of 25 episodes (episodes 64 through 88 of the overall anime). The first half of the fourth season covered the manga's Hero Intern arc that began in the 14th volume.



Images via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account