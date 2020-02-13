Resident Evil: Resistance Game Reveals 2 New Mastermind Characters

Alex Wesker, Ozwell Spencer join playable Masterminds in asymmetrical 5-player game

The official website for CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 3 survival horror game revealed two new Mastermind characters for Resident Evil: Resistance , the online game included with the remake. The new characters are Alex Wesker (left in image below) and Ozwell Spencer.

In the game, Alex Wesker will be able to manipulate the layout of levels and use plant-based bioweapons, while Ozwell Spencer controls Survivors' movements by placing disintegration fields.

In the asymmetrical five-player Resident Evil: Resistance game, four players play Survivors that have to navigate a level and fight enemies, while one player plays the Mastermind, who sets traps and spawns enemies for the survivors to encounter.

Resident Evil 3 will launch on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The release will include the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." CAPCOM describes the project as a "brand-new team-based survival horror experience." People who pre-order Resident Evil 3 will also receive a " Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game received the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November.

The original Resident Evil ( Biohazard ) survival horror game debuted for PlayStation in 1996. Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .