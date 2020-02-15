Sonic the Hedgehog Film Earns US$3 Million in Thursday Preview Screenings in U.S.

Film now forecasted to earn US$55 during 4-day holiday weekend

The Variety and Deadline entertainment news websites reported on Friday that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film earned US$3 million during Thursday night preview screenings in the United States. Deadline additionally stated the film earned US$17 million on Friday, although Box Office Mojo has yet to reveal its theatrical earnings numbers for Friday.

Variety stated that while forecasts previously predicted the film to earn US$40 million across the four-day holiday weekend from Friday through Monday, now the film is projected to earn US$55 million. The current record for a three-day opening weekend for a video game-based film is Pokémon Detective Pikachu with US$54.3 million, followed by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with US$47.7 million. (Deadline predicts Sonic the Hedgehog to come in third behind those two for the Friday-Sunday weekend.)

Variety reports that the film cost US$87 million to make, although Box Office Mojo puts that number at US$85 million.

The film is also opening in 41 countries outside of the U.S. this weekend. The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.

Sources: Variety (Dave McNary), Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro), Box Office Mojo