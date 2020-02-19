Morgana Gives Phantom Thief Crash Course in Persona 5 Royal PS4 Game's Video

PS4 game ships in West on March 31

Atlus began streaming an English trailer for its Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royal in Japan) PlayStation 4 role-playing game on Wednesday. In the video, Morgana gives Kasumi a "Phantom Thief Crash Course."

The official U.S PlayStation Blog describes Kasumi (voiced by Laura Post in English):

Kasumi is a transfer student who enrolls at Shujin Academy at the same time as the protagonist. Because she's been an award-winning gymnast since middle school, Shujin Academy has high hopes for her future. Her Metaverse costume was intentionally designed to mirror Joker's style with her all black outfit and red gloves. Personas are a version of your heart manifested. Her true rebellious nature is manifested in her Persona Cendrillion, who was inspired by the classic fairytale Cinderella's nature.

Persona 5 Royal launched for the PS4 in Japan on October 31. The game will launch in the West on March 31. The PlayStation Stores in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia are listing the English/Chinese version of Persona 5 Royal with a February 20 release date in Asia.

The game will include all DLC from the original Persona 5 game. The Launch Edition of the game will include a Steelbook case and a PS4 theme. The game will also have a Phantom Thieves Edition, which will include a Joker mask with stand, collector's box, art book, soundtrack, Steelbook, and PS4 theme. New DLC bundles will include a Kasumi costume bundle, battle bundle, and Persona bundle.

The game features the new character Kasumi Yoshizawa (voiced by Sora Amamiya in Japanese) and the new confidant character Takuto Maruki (voiced by Satoshi Hino in Japanese). Additionally, the game reveals the untold third school semester and has new school life and phantom life content. New features also include Status Assist, more songs, and enhanced graphics with PlayStation 4 Pro support. The game will feature subtitles in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish — a first for the Persona game franchise.

Persona 5 shipped for the PS4 and PS3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G