Gundam Build Divers Gets New Battlogue Animation for Fan-Voted Gunpla Battles

Fan vote for Gunpla battles begins in April

Sunrise announced on Friday that it will produce Gundam Build Divers Series: Battlogue , a tentatively titled new animation work in the Gundam Build Divers anime franchise that will depict fan-voted Gundam plastic model (Gunpla) battles. Sunrise will launch a special site for voting for fans' favorite battles in April. Sunrise did not announce a debut date for the work or "how it will be streamed or broadcasted."

Gundam Build Fighters , an entry in the Gundam Build franchise , similarly had the Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue anime in 2017. Like the new work, the Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue features "dream battles" with various situations and Gunpla.

The Gundam Build spinoff of the Gundam franchise began with the Gundam Build Fighters anime in 2013. The anime takes place in a world where people can build Gundam model kits and send them into battle against each other in a virtual battlefield. The franchise received a sequel with Gundam Build Fighters Try in 2015, and Gundam Build Divers in 2018. Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE is the latest entry in the series, and it premiered last October. A second season will premiere this April.

