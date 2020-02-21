News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 10-16

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix Sega February 13 53,606 53,606
2 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 24,534 3,427,385
3 PS4 Granblue Fantasy: Versus Cygames February 6 12,165 98,413
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,275 1,263,898
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 10,238 686,144
6 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 9,367 151,548
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,155 3,561,812
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,548 2,773,951
9 PS4 Death End re;Quest 2 Compile Heart February 13 7,003 7,003
10 PS4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega January 16 6,844 235,303
11 PS4 Street Fighter V: Champion Edition CAPCOM February 18 6,587 6,587
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,130 1,342,407
13 PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 5,241 142,173
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,144 3,316,892
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,628 1,521,100
16 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 4,560 599,257
17 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,229 855,987
18 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 3,694 271,911
19 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,524 393,054
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,202 781,014

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 3-9
