News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix
|Sega
|February 13
|53,606
|53,606
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|24,534
|3,427,385
|3
|PS4
|Granblue Fantasy: Versus
|Cygames
|February 6
|12,165
|98,413
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,275
|1,263,898
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|10,238
|686,144
|6
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|9,367
|151,548
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,155
|3,561,812
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,548
|2,773,951
|9
|PS4
|Death End re;Quest 2
|Compile Heart
|February 13
|7,003
|7,003
|10
|PS4
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|January 16
|6,844
|235,303
|11
|PS4
|Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
|CAPCOM
|February 18
|6,587
|6,587
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,130
|1,342,407
|13
|PS4
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|5,241
|142,173
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,144
|3,316,892
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,628
|1,521,100
|16
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|4,560
|599,257
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,229
|855,987
|18
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|3,694
|271,911
|19
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,524
|393,054
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,202
|781,014
Source: Famitsu