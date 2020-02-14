News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Granblue Fantasy: Versus debuts at #1 with 86,000 copies
Japan's Game Ranking: February 3-9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Granblue Fantasy: Versus
|Cygames
|February 6
|86,248
|86,248
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|23,149
|675,906
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|23,114
|3,402,851
|4
|PS4
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|January 16
|10,589
|228,459
|5
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|9,650
|142,181
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,336
|3,552,657
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,063
|1,252,623
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,911
|2,765,403
|9
|PS4
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|7,860
|136,932
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,132
|1,336,277
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,900
|3,311,748
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,723
|1,516,472
|13
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|4,575
|594,697
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,854
|851,758
|15
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|3,582
|268,217
|16
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,564
|389,530
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,089
|777,812
|18
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
|Square Enix
|September 27, 2019
|2,559
|485,392
|19
|PS4
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|January 16
|2,496
|31,868
|20
|PS4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|November 28, 2019
|2,160
|65,575
Source: Famitsu