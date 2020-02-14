News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Granblue Fantasy: Versus debuts at #1 with 86,000 copies

Japan's Game Ranking: February 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Granblue Fantasy: Versus Cygames February 6 86,248 86,248
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 23,149 675,906
3 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 23,114 3,402,851
4 PS4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega January 16 10,589 228,459
5 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 9,650 142,181
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,336 3,552,657
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,063 1,252,623
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,911 2,765,403
9 PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 7,860 136,932
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,132 1,336,277
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,900 3,311,748
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,723 1,516,472
13 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 4,575 594,697
14 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,854 851,758
15 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 3,582 268,217
16 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,564 389,530
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,089 777,812
18 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Square Enix September 27, 2019 2,559 485,392
19 PS4 Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV KOEI Tecmo Games January 16 2,496 31,868
20 PS4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus November 28, 2019 2,160 65,575

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives