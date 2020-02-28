News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Persona 5 Scramble PS4, Switch versions debut at #1, #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 115,995 115,995
2 NSw Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 46,415 46,415
3 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 18,403 3,445,788
4 PS4 Samuraidō Gaiden Katanakami Spike Chunsoft February 20 10,654 10,654
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,861 696,005
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,687 1,272,585
7 NSw Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix Sega February 13 8,468 62,074
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,608 3,569,420
9 NSw Samuraidō Gaiden Katanakami Spike Chunsoft February 20 7,392 7,392
10 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,326 2,781,277
11 PS4 Daymare: 1998 DMM Games February 20 7,038 7,038
12 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 6,139 157,687
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,497 1,346,904
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,140 3,321,032
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,992 1,525,092
16 PS4 Granblue Fantasy: Versus Cygames February 6 3,901 102,314
17 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,472 602,729
18 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,387 859,374
19 PS4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega January 16 3,327 238,630
20 PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 2,909 144,082

Source: Famitsu

