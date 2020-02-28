News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Persona 5 Scramble PS4, Switch versions debut at #1, #2
Japan's Game Ranking: February 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|115,995
|115,995
|2
|NSw
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|46,415
|46,415
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|18,403
|3,445,788
|4
|PS4
|Samuraidō Gaiden Katanakami
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 20
|10,654
|10,654
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,861
|696,005
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,687
|1,272,585
|7
|NSw
|Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix
|Sega
|February 13
|8,468
|62,074
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,608
|3,569,420
|9
|NSw
|Samuraidō Gaiden Katanakami
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 20
|7,392
|7,392
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,326
|2,781,277
|11
|PS4
|Daymare: 1998
|DMM Games
|February 20
|7,038
|7,038
|12
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|6,139
|157,687
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,497
|1,346,904
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,140
|3,321,032
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,992
|1,525,092
|16
|PS4
|Granblue Fantasy: Versus
|Cygames
|February 6
|3,901
|102,314
|17
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,472
|602,729
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,387
|859,374
|19
|PS4
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|January 16
|3,327
|238,630
|20
|PS4
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|2,909
|144,082
Source: Famitsu