Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 24-March 1

Perhaps the best way to think of this wispy, sweet little romantic story is as a light diversion.

― In terms of plot, My Androgynous Boyfriend doesn't have much. It's firmly in the slice-of-life category, following happy couple Wako and her boyfriend Meguru about their day-to-day lives in Tokyo. Wako is a manga editor working long, panicky hours while Meguru is both a model and a clerk in a clothing ...