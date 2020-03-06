News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 24-March 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield returns to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|24,886
|3,470,674
|2
|PS4
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|19,504
|135,499
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,510
|1,285,095
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,958
|2,793,235
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,635
|3,581,055
|6
|NSw
|Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|11,610
|11,610
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|8,958
|704,963
|8
|NSw
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|8,889
|55,304
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|7,650
|1,354,554
|10
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|7,644
|165,331
|11
|PS4
|Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|7,235
|7,235
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,798
|3,327,830
|13
|NSw
|LoveR Kiss
|Kadokawa Games
|February 27
|5,838
|5,838
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,747
|1,530,839
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,971
|864,345
|16
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|4,774
|607,503
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,571
|788,253
|18
|PS4
|One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 27
|4,566
|4,566
|19
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|4,488
|278,925
|20
|NSw
|Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix
|Sega
|February 13
|4,467
|66,541
Source: Famitsu