Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 24-March 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 24-March 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 24,886 3,470,674
2 PS4 Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 19,504 135,499
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,510 1,285,095
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,958 2,793,235
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,635 3,581,055
6 NSw Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection CAPCOM February 27 11,610 11,610
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 8,958 704,963
8 NSw Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 8,889 55,304
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 7,650 1,354,554
10 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 7,644 165,331
11 PS4 Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection CAPCOM February 27 7,235 7,235
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,798 3,327,830
13 NSw LoveR Kiss Kadokawa Games February 27 5,838 5,838
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,747 1,530,839
15 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,971 864,345
16 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 4,774 607,503
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,571 788,253
18 PS4 One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Bandai Namco Entertainment February 27 4,566 4,566
19 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 4,488 278,925
20 NSw Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix Sega February 13 4,467 66,541

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 17-23
