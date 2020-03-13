News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 138,548 138,548
2 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 20,679 3,491,353
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,933 1,298,028
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,751 2,805,986
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,319 3,592,374
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 10,067 715,030
7 PS4 Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 8,109 143,608
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 7,774 1,362,328
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,293 3,335,123
10 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 6,394 171,725
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,785 1,536,624
12 NSw Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyoryū Furyu Corporation March 5 5,515 5,515
13 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,889 869,234
14 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 4,835 612,338
15 NSw Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 4,755 60,059
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,733 792,986
17 NSw Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix Sega February 13 4,621 71,162
18 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 4,374 283,299
19 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,815 403,377
20 PS4 Granblue Fantasy: Versus Cygames February 6 3,216 108,668

Source: Famitsu

