Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8

It's been a huge week for news... of cancellations! No E3, no GDC, no other stuff either! Heidi has the rundown - and a discussion of Granblue Fantasy Versus.

― Heya folks! We've got a lot of news to cover this week. Well, actually, it's more like a single very, very big story that'll eat up most of the column space and a couple small bits of interest. But before we talk about all that, there's some ...