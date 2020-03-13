News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 2-8
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|138,548
|138,548
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|20,679
|3,491,353
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,933
|1,298,028
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,751
|2,805,986
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,319
|3,592,374
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|10,067
|715,030
|7
|PS4
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|8,109
|143,608
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|7,774
|1,362,328
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,293
|3,335,123
|10
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|6,394
|171,725
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,785
|1,536,624
|12
|NSw
|Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyoryū
|Furyu Corporation
|March 5
|5,515
|5,515
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,889
|869,234
|14
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|4,835
|612,338
|15
|NSw
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|4,755
|60,059
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,733
|792,986
|17
|NSw
|Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix
|Sega
|February 13
|4,621
|71,162
|18
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|4,374
|283,299
|19
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,815
|403,377
|20
|PS4
|Granblue Fantasy: Versus
|Cygames
|February 6
|3,216
|108,668
Source: Famitsu