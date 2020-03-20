News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nioh 2 debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Nioh 2
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|91,892
|91,892
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|46,391
|184,939
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|18,567
|3,509,920
|4
|NSw
|My Hero One's Justice 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 12
|16,997
|16,997
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,787
|1,309,815
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,272
|2,817,258
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,898
|3,602,272
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|8,773
|723,803
|9
|PS4
|Winning Post 9 2020
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|8,045
|8,045
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,827
|3,341,950
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,509
|1,368,837
|12
|NSw
|Winning Post 9 2020
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|5,287
|5,287
|13
|PS4
|My Hero One's Justice 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 12
|5,136
|5,136
|14
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|4,900
|176,625
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,882
|1,541,506
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,668
|873,902
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,297
|797,283
|18
|NSw
|Collar x Malice
|Otomate
|March 12
|4,295
|4,295
|19
|PS4
|Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
|Atlus
|February 20
|4,017
|147,625
|20
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,947
|616,285
Source: Famitsu