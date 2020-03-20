News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nioh 2 debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Nioh 2 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 91,892 91,892
2 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 46,391 184,939
3 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 18,567 3,509,920
4 NSw My Hero One's Justice 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 12 16,997 16,997
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,787 1,309,815
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,272 2,817,258
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,898 3,602,272
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 8,773 723,803
9 PS4 Winning Post 9 2020 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 8,045 8,045
10 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,827 3,341,950
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,509 1,368,837
12 NSw Winning Post 9 2020 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 5,287 5,287
13 PS4 My Hero One's Justice 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 12 5,136 5,136
14 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 4,900 176,625
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,882 1,541,506
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,668 873,902
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,297 797,283
18 NSw Collar x Malice Otomate March 12 4,295 4,295
19 PS4 Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Atlus February 20 4,017 147,625
20 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,947 616,285

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8
