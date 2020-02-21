Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Switch Game's Overview Trailer, Commercials Streamed

Game ships on March 6

Nintendo began streaming an overview trailer on Friday for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX , its Nintendo Switch remake of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games. The trailer previews the game's story and gameplay.

Nintendo also began streaming two television commercials for the game.

The game will ship on March 6.

The original roguelike role-playing games debuted in Japan in November 2005 and in North America in September 2006. The Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon ( Pokémon Chō Fushigi no Dungeon ) Nintendo 3DS game, the most recent installment in Spike Chunsoft 's Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, debuted in Japan in September 2015 and in North America in November 2015.