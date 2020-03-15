Live-Action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Film Unveils More Cast

The official Twitter account for the live-action project for Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga revealed more cast members for the project's upcoming film on Monday.

The new cast members include (left to right in image above):

Minami Hamabe as Haruko, a weather club member

as Haruko, a weather club member Mizuki Itagaki as Ono, a member of the robot club that has requested Eizouken to make an anime

Hiyori Sakurada as Dōmeki, an audio club member who wants to collaborate with Eizouken on anime production

as Dōmeki, an audio club member who wants to collaborate with Eizouken on anime production Eiji Akaso as Kobayashi, a robot club member

Wakana Matsumoto (left in image above) and Sō Yamanaka (right) will also join the cast as Tsubame's mother and father, respectively.

Other new cast members include (left to right in image above):

Yura Someno as Takanashi, a member of the robot club

Yuki Kameda as Azuhata, a member of the robot club

as Azuhata, a member of the robot club Mirai Kawazu, a member of the weather club

The film will open on May 15, while the six-episode series will premiere on April 5 on MBS , and on April 7 on TBS . The film and series have the same staff and cast. Oto Abe and Satoshi Uekiya will star in the series.

Nogizaka46 idol group members Minami Umezawa, Asuka Saitō, and Mizuki Yamashita (left to right in image right) star in the live-action project as the characters Sayaka Kanamori, Midori Asakusa, and Tsubame Mizusaki. They will also perform the film's theme song "Fantastic Sanshoku Pan" (Fantastic Three-Filling Bun). Rock band Thinking Dogs perform the series' theme song "Heavenly ideas."

The live-action project also stars Sakurako Konishi as student council president Tōru Dōtonbori, Ema Grace as student council secretary Sowande Sakaki, Riko Fukumoto as attack squad leader Hisashi Ashima (character name romanizations not official), Ryō Matsuzaki as student council treasurer Shunya Ō, Suzunosuke as Kuroda, Masayuki Deai as Asakasa, and Masahiro Takashima as Fujimoto-sensei.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Kakegurui , Asahinagu ) is directing the film and series.

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The series was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017.

The manga is inspiring a television anime by Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU that premiered on NHK General on January 5, and will have 12 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.