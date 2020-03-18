Kodansha USA Announces Codename: Sailor V Eternal Edition, Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm, Orient, More Manga for Print

Kodansha USA announced the following manga licenses and print releases from its Kodansha Comics imprint on Wednesday:

Title: Codename: Sailor V Eternal Edition

Creator: Naoko Takeuchi

Release date: January 5, 2021

Synopsis: Before Sailor Moon , there was Sailor V ! Minako Aino is 13 years old when she meets a talking white cat named Artemis, who tells her something unbelievable: With a magic pen, she has the power to transform into the elegant, masked hero Sailor V . Experience Minako's adventures, before she became Sailor Venus, featuring a new, glittering cover, a fresh translation, and remastered interior art!

Kodansha Comics published the Codename: Sailor V manga in English in a previous edition in 2011.



Title: The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm

Creators: Jun'ichi Fujisaku (story), Yuki Yoshimoto (art), Masamune Shirow (original creator)

Release dates: June 23 (volume 1), December 1 (volume 2)

Synopsis: Hackers attempt to assassinate a politician during a speech preaching the advantages of cybernetic prosthetics. Fortunately, Togusa is there to whisk her to safety, and the investigation leads Batou to a suspicious factory in the artificial islands in southern Japan. Meanwhile, Chief Aramaki hears of a disturbing discovery at the other end of the country: dozens of artificial bodies, illegally dumped near a village where an anti-cyberization sect conducts their training and "rites." Among the empty shells is one formerly inhabited by the woman who embodied Section 9 until she left it behind and disappeared: Major Motoko Kusanagi…

Kodansha Comics is also currently publishing the series digitally.



Title: Mashima HERO'S

Creator: Hiro Mashima

Release date: November 3

Synopsis: A delightful gift to every Hiro Mashima fan! Discover HERO'S, the ultimate crossover, the new manga that brings together wizards, warriors, and spacefarers from every corner of the Hiro Mashima universe, including characters from FAIRY TAIL , RAVE MASTER , and EDENS ZERO . This is Mashima's victory lap! Don't miss it!

Kodansha Comics is also currently publishing the series digitally.



Title: Orient

Creator: Shinobu Ohtaka

Release date: January 5, 2021

Synopsis: The new shonen action manga from the creator of Magi is here! Musashi is a teenager living under demon rule. As children, he and his best friend made a promise: to become the greatest warriors in the world and overthrow the demons. But life intervenes, and five years later, he finds himself about to become a miner. Yet can Musashi truly be satisfied with a "normal" life?

Kodansha Comics will begin publishing the series digitally on April 7.



Title: Sachi's Monstrous Appetite

Creator: Chomoran

Release date: November 3

Synopsis: Makie's a boy in love, with his tall, older classmate Sachi. As a sign of his affection, he makes Sachi a special lunch every day. Sachi loves Makie, too, but she has a secret... she's actually a shapeshifting monster called a watari, and she was drawn to Makie because he smells...delicious! But it's not just Sachi who's drawn to Makie's scent, and soon, he realizes the entire monster world is after him. Fortunately, Sachi's a watari who eats watari, and she pledges to protect him. But how long can Makie survive, with Sachi's appetite the only thing between him and a monster's belly?



Title: Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Creator: Keigo Maki

Release date: November 3

Synopsis: Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !



Title: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest

Creators: Tae Tono (story, art), Fuse (original creator), Mitz Vah (character design)

Release date: October 20

Synopsis: The new spinoff manga to the hit fantasy isekai series, developed by original creator Fuse ! Against the odds, the little slime Rimiru has established his magical kingdom for all monsters, called Tempest, and it's thriving. But three visitors, Phos the fox girl, Stella the dragon girl, and Frey the winged girl, come to pay Tempest a visit, they're stunned at just how quickly it's developed. Don't miss this new story in the world of Slime, just as the second season of the anime arrives!



Title: Those Not-So-Sweet Boys

Author: Yōko Nogiri

Release date: January 12, 2021

Synopsis: From the creator of That Wolf-Boy is Mine! and Love in Focus comes a story of a hard-working high schooler who falls for a bad boy, and discovers that the lives of him and his friends are nothing like what she imagined. Don't miss Yōko Nogiri 's newest shojo hit!



Kodansha USA 's Vertical imprint announced the following manga and novel titles for print release on Wednesday:

Title: With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun

Author: Hidekichi Matsumoto

Release date: September 1

Synopsis: Are you a dog person? Or maybe a cat person? Or maybe both?? Based on author Hidekichi Matsumoto 's real life experience, she shows us what it's like to live with both a dog AND a cat!



Title: Pretty Boy Detective Club: The Dark Star that Shines for You Alone (novel)

Author: NisiOisin

Release date: September 29

Synopsis: Rules of the Pretty Boy Detective Club :

1. Be pretty.

2. Be a boy.

3. Be a detective.

Mayumi Dojima, a second-year student at the exclusive Yubiwa Academy middle school, has lost something - a star she glimpsed just once, ten long years ago. But help is on the way, in the form of the unofficial, secretive, and thoroughly mysterious Pretty Boy Detective Club ! Rumored to solve problems within the school (most of which they themselves may well have created) for reasons aesthetic rather than financial, these five gorgeous boys sweep Mayumi into their world of excitement, danger, and overwhelming beauty. So begins the thrilling new mystery series from renowned author NISIOISIN !

Vertical is also publishing NisiOisin and Suzuka Oda 's Pretty Boy Detective Club ( Bishōnen Tanteidan ) manga this fall.



Source: Press release