Masayuki Suzuki Returns to Perform Opening Theme for Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 2nd Season

New series premieres on April 11

The official website for the television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga announced on Sunday that Masayuki Suzuki will perform the opening theme song "Daddy! Daddy! Do! feat. Airi Suzuki " for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the anime's second season. Masayuki Suzuki also performed the opening theme for the show's first season.

The new season will premiere on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 channels, as well as on the Abema TV service. The anime will also debut later that evening on MBS and TV Niigata .

New cast members in the new season include Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino and Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi. Returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami.

The new season will include returning staff members, such as director Mamoru Hatakeyama , script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi , character designer Yūko Yahiro , composer Kei Haneoka , and studio A-1 Pictures . Haruka Fukuhara will perform the ending theme song "Kaze ni Fukarete" (Blown by the Wind).

The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 6. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.