Netflix Streams One Piece Anime on June 12

Anime's East Blue, Alabasta arcs stream in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand

Netflix announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the first two arcs of the One Piece anime, the East Blue and Alabasta arcs, on June 12 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company steamed a video that highlights most of the anime's first 130 episodes in one minute.

Squeezing the first two arcs of One Piece into sixty seconds stretched our editors to the breaking point, but the results are worth it. The East Blue and Alabasta sagas coming soon to Netflix . @ToeiAnimation(@NXOnNetflix)April 22

Eiichiro Oda 's original One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

The anime is delaying the 930th episode and later episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, but the anime's broadcast will instead rerun the 892nd episode (the first episode of the Wano arc). The staff will reveal later when the 930th episode will air.

The One Piece anime entered the Wano arc last July.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are also streaming the anime in North America.

Funimation will ship the anime's "Season Ten, Voyage 1" DVD, which marks the return of the company's English dub , on June 9. The dub continues with episode 575, the beginning of the anime's "Punk Hazard" story arc. Funimation released the English-dubbed episode 574 in 2018.

Netflix will exclusively stream a Hollywood live-action series adaptation of the manga. The show's first season will have ten episodes, and Oda will serve as an executive producer.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.