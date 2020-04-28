Yoshimi Muneyama's A3! AUTUMN Manga Ends

Muneyama's 3rd manga based on A3! actor-training smartphone game

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine published the final chapter of Yoshimi Muneyama's A3! AUTUMN manga on Tuesday. The manga is based on Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game, and it is the sequel to Muneyama's A3! SUMMER manga. The manga's two compiled book volumes will both ship on May 25.

Muneyama launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum last October.

Muneyama launched the A3! SUMMER manga in Monthly Comic Zero Sum in July 2018, and the manga ended last July. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume last August. The series was itself a sequel to Muneyama's A3! SPRING manga.

The A3! Season Spring & Summer premiered on January 13, and it had been scheduled to run until March until it was delayed due to issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. The fourth episode was originally slated to premiere on February 3 before it was delayed. The anime restarted its airing on April 6. Funimation is streaming the anime.

A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the show's second half, will premiere in October.