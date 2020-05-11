Love Roma's Toyoda Ends Kongōji-san wa Mendōkusai Manga in 2 Chapters

Manga debuted in September 2017

This year's June issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Tuesday that Minoru Toyoda 's Kongōji-san wa Mendōkusai (Kongōji is Annoying) manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in July.

Toyoda launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in September 2017. Shogakukan published the sixth compiled book volume on Tuesday . The manga features the return of Kongōji and Kabayama, two characters from Toyoda's Watashi ga Sekai o Mamorimasu (I Will Protect the World) series of standalone one-shot manga.

Toyoda launched the Watashi ga Sekai o Mamorimasu manga in February 2016, and ended it in June 2016. Toyoda previously drew a similar collection of five one-shot manga collectively titled Catch & Throw in 2011.

Toyoda launched the Love Roma manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in 2003. Del Rey published all five volumes of the manga in North America.