Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 27-May 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 260,357 4,155,516
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 81,649 860,592
3 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 39,485 878,559
4 PS4 Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 24,067 104,450
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 20,396 2,918,245
6 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 13,920 1,430,200
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 13,390 3,678,894
8 NSw Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 12,831 82,945
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 12,391 3,395,693
10 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 9,506 211,889
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,458 1,371,668
12 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,651 3,586,123
13 PS4 Resident Evil 3 CAPCOM April 3 7,107 251,747
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 6,264 832,925
15 PS4 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 5,660 128,502
16 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 5,621 110,457
17 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 5,443 904,490
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,305 1,576,348
19 NSw Fitness Boxing Nintendo December 20, 2018 4,970 100,051
20 PS4 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition CAPCOM September 6, 2019 4,579 464,056

Source: Famitsu

