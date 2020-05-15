News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 27-May 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|260,357
|4,155,516
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|81,649
|860,592
|3
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|39,485
|878,559
|4
|PS4
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|24,067
|104,450
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|20,396
|2,918,245
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|13,920
|1,430,200
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|13,390
|3,678,894
|8
|NSw
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|12,831
|82,945
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|12,391
|3,395,693
|10
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|9,506
|211,889
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,458
|1,371,668
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,651
|3,586,123
|13
|PS4
|Resident Evil 3
|CAPCOM
|April 3
|7,107
|251,747
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|6,264
|832,925
|15
|PS4
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|5,660
|128,502
|16
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|5,621
|110,457
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|5,443
|904,490
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,305
|1,576,348
|19
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing
|Nintendo
|December 20, 2018
|4,970
|100,051
|20
|PS4
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|CAPCOM
|September 6, 2019
|4,579
|464,056
Source: Famitsu
