Studio Colorido's A Whisker Away Anime Film Gets Manga

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website debuted a manga on Thursday based on Studio Colorido 's second feature-length anime film A Whisker Away ( Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu or Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat). Kyōsuke Kuromaru is drawing the manga. The manga's first complied volume will ship on June 10.

The film was slated to open in Japan on June 5, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and will now debut worldwide on Netflix on June 18.

The original story about finding one's true self is set in Tokoname, Aichi and centers on Miyo "Muge" Sasaki. She is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Hinode every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Hinode. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Hinode, but eventually it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria the Animation , Princess Tutu ) and Tomotaka Shibayama (animation director for Blue Exorcist , Le Chevalier D'Eon ) are co-directing the film at Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). Mari Okada ( Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day ) is writing the script. Yorushika will perform the anime's theme song "Hana ni Bōrei" (A Ghost for a Flower).

