Funimation Streams One Piece Stampede Film for 60 Days

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will stream the One Piece Stampede anime film on its service for 60 days, starting on Friday. The company also revealed that it will begin streaming the English dub of episodes 575-587 of the One Piece anime on June 2, which will mark the dub 's return on the service.

Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and an English dub on select days in late October and early November. Funimation describes the film's story:

Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger's treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger's crew.

One Piece Stampede marks the 20th anniversary of the anime inspired by Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece pirate manga. The film opened in Japan last August. The first 3 million theatergoers received a bonus One Piece Comic -Kan-Banpaku- manga.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend at the box office in Japan. The movie sold 356,052 tickets on 429 screens in 352 theaters on its opening day, the largest first-day attendance record at the Japanese box office up to that point in 2019. The film then sold 1,254,372 tickets for 1,646,321,500 yen (about US$15.64 million) from Friday to Monday of its opening weekend. (That Monday was a holiday in Japan.) The film earned 8.4% more and sold 15.3% more tickets over its first four days than One Piece Film Gold . The film has earned over 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide.

Funimation launched episodes 575-587 of the television anime digitally with the English dub on Microsoft and Amazon in April. The anime's "Season Ten, Voyage 1" DVD will ship on June 9 with the same set of episodes. Episode 575 marks the beginning of the anime's "Punk Hazard" story arc. Funimation released the English-dubbed episode 574 in 2018.

Source: Funimation