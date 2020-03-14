One Piece Stampede Film Earns Over 10 Billion Yen Worldwide

Including over 5.55 billion yen in Japan, US$1.3 million in U.S., Canada

One Piece voice cast members Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) and Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) announced on Saturday that the franchise 's latest film, One Piece Stampede , has earned over 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Tanaka said that she cannot comprehend such a breathtaking amount as 10 billion, but this means that Monkey D. Luffy is now the King of Movies.

Yamaguchi added that he has never seen 10 billion in cash. He acknowledged that the number sounds like something that the pathological liar Usopp would say, but insisted with a laugh that this is no lie.

Cinema Today reported at the end of December that the film earned 5.53 billion yen (about US$50.9 million) in Japan alone, and Eiga.com reported in January that the film inched up to 5.55 billion yen (about US$51.4 million). Box Office Mojo reported that the film has earned the equivalent of US$29,147,088 in China, and US$1,298,528 in the United States and Canada.

The film has screened in Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, and other countries. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and an English dub on select days in late October and early November.

One Piece Stampede marks the 20th anniversary of the anime inspired by Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece pirate manga. The film opened in Japan on August 9. The first 3 million theatergoers received a bonus One Piece Comic -Kan-Banpaku- manga. Funimation describes the film's story:

Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger's treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger's crew.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in August in Japan. The movie sold 356,052 tickets on 429 screens in 352 theaters on its opening day, the largest first-day attendance record at the Japanese box office up that point in 2019. The new film eventually sold 1,254,372 tickets for 1,646,321,500 yen (about US$15.64 million) from Friday to Monday in its opening weekend. (That Monday was a holiday in Japan.) The film earned 8.4% more and sold 15.3% more tickets over its first four days than One Piece Film Gold . The film will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on March 18.

Source: Mantan Web