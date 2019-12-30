rank in top 4 domestic films in Japan this year

Japanese film news website Cinema Today revealed the top 10 highest earning domestic and foreign films for 2019 in Japan on Tuesday.

The domestic Japanese list consists of six anime, and two live-action films based on existing manga.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2019

Last year, Gekijōban Code Blue - Doctor Heli Kinkyū Kyūmei topped the list with 9.23 billion yen (about US$83.6 million), and Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ranked at #2 with 9.18 billion yen (about US$83.1 million).

The top-grossing foreign film of 2019 was Aladdin with 12.16 billion yen (about US$111.9 million), making Weathering With You the top highest-grossing film in Japan overall in 2019.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2019

Aladdin (12.16 billion yen, about US$111.9 million) Toy Story 4 (10.08 billion yen, about US$92.7 million) The Lion King (6.66 billion yen, about US$61.2 million) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (6.57 billion yen, about US$60.4 million) Avengers: Endgame (6.12 billion yen, about US$56.3 million) Joker (5.03 billion yen, about US$46.3 million) Ralph Breaks the Internet (3.86 billion yen, about US$35.5 million) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (3.06 billion yen, about US$28.1 million) Spider-Man: Far From Home (3.04 billion yen, about US$28 million) Pokémon Detective Pikachu (3.01 billion yen, about US$27.7 million)

Last year, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom topped the list with 8.07 billion yen (about US$73.1 million).

