Tokyo Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Cram schools, theaters, gyms, retail shops reopen in capital

The Tokyo government moved to the second phase of its multi-phase recovery road map for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday. While the Tokyo government is planning to move to each new step every two weeks, it may move to the third phase early if new infection cases remain low.

The second phase of the plan calls for the reopening of cram schools, theaters, gyms, and retail shops, while the third phase will allow karaoke parlors and bars to reopen.

Tokyo had five new cases on Sunday, the first time in six days that the number of new cases was below 10.

The Tokyo Skytree tower also opened on Monday, but entry was only limited to about 20% to 30% of its maximum capacity, with personnel taking visitors' temperatures and calling on visitors to wear masks before entry.

The Japanese government lifted the state of emergency nationwide on May 25, six days earlier than the planned May 31 date.

Source: NHK (link 2)