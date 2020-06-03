Ōya-san to Boku Anime Gets 5 New Episodes Next Week

5-minute episodes about comedian/manga creator & his landlady debut on 5 consecutive days

NHK announced on Wednesday that the television anime of Tarō Yabe's Ōya-san to Boku (Landlady and Me) essay manga will have five new five-minute episodes, with one new episode airing every day on NHK from June 8 to 12. The anime's 10th episode will star comedian Tomoharu Shoji as himself.

The anime's first run premiered on NHK on March 2, and also aired a new daily episode for five consecutive days. Akiko Yano performs the anime's theme song. Hazumu Sakuta ( Neko no Dayan ) is directing the shorts at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Polar Bear's Café ) is writing the scripts. Shūsaku Kamikawa is voicing Tarō Yabe, and Naoko Watanabe is voicing the landlady.

The manga is based on Yabe's real life experiences with his landlady.

The manga originally serialized in Shinchosha 's Shōsetsu Shinchō novel magazine beginning in 2016. Within three months, the book had sold 200,000 copies. The second serialization titled Ōya-san to Boku Korekara (Landlady and Me Afterward) launched in Weekly Shinchō magazine in April 2018. The manga went on hiatus in August 2018 following the the death of Yabe's elderly landlady, the subject of the manga. The manga then resumed in November 2018.

The two manga have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

The manga inspired an anime short in January 2018, and won the short work prize at the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2018.

Ōya-san to Boku is Yabe's debut manga. He is best known as part of the comedy duo Karateka. His father, Mitsunori Yabe, was a picture book author. Yabe recently launched a new manga about his father on April 22.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie