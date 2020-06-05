King's Raid Anime Casts Ryōta Suzuki, Yoshino Nanjō as Original Characters

Anime based on S. Korean smartphone RPG will premiere this fall

The official website for King's Raid: Ishi o Tsugumono-tachi (Heirs of the Will), the television anime adaptation of South Korean developer Vespa's King's Raid smartphone RPG app, revealed on Friday that the anime will have two original characters. The characters are dark elves and siblings, and their cast members are:

Ryōta Suzuki as Rihito



Yoshino Nanjō as Lupine



The television anime will premiere this fall, and will tell a new story. Returning cast members include:

Makoto Hoshino ( Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , DamePri Anime Caravan ) is directing the anime at OLM and Sunrise Beyond , and Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuya Arai is serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Yū Yoshiyama is designing the monsters. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope , Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement ) is composing the music.

The game is a real-time 3D battle role-playing game that has topped 13 million downloads worldwide since launching on September 19, 2016. The story is set in a world of sword and sorcery a century after King Kairu of Orvelia defeated the demon king Angumundo. The squire Kasel lives in these peaceful times. However, Kasel's destiny is set in motion when he hears of the demons reappearing on his land. Guided by a great wise man, Kasel embarks on an adventure with his companions to drive back the darkness threatening his once peaceful land and become the Chosen Warrior of the Holy Sword Aea.

Sources: King's Raid: Ishi o Tsugumono-tachi anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web