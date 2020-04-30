Korean Fantasy RPG App King's Raid Gets Fall TV Anime

King's Raid, an iOS/Android role-playing game app by South Korean developer Vespa, is inspiring a television anime titled King's Raid: Ishi o Tsugumono-tachi (Heirs of the Will) this fall. The game is a real-time 3D battle role-playing game that has topped 13 million downloads worldwide since launching on September 19, 2016.





The story is set in a world of sword and sorcery a century after King Kairu of Orvelia defeated the demon king Angumundo. The squire Kasel lives in these peaceful times. However, Kasel's destiny is set in motion when he hears of the demons reappearing on his land. Guided by a great wise man, Kasel embarks on an adventure with his companions to drive back the darkness threatening his once peaceful land and become the Chosen Warrior of the Holy Sword Aea.

The television anime will tell a new story, and the image visual (seen above) accompanying the anime announcement features new characters who have not appeared in the game. However, the following cast members are reprising their roles from the game:

Makoto Hoshino ( Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , DamePri Anime Caravan ) is directing the anime at OLM and Sunrise Beyond , and Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuya Arai is serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Yū Yoshiyama is designing the monsters.

Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama are directing the art, and Makiko Kojima is the color key artist. Takeshi Hirooka is the compositing director of photography, and Naoki Watanabe is editing. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope , Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement ) is composing the music, and Takatoshi Hamano is directing the sound.

