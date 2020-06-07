Hikari-Man Manga Ends Serialization in Next Chapter

This year's 27th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Hideo Yamamoto 's Hikari-Man manga will end serialization in its next chapter. The magazine did not confirm if the manga will appear in the next issue on June 15.

The manga's seventh compiled volume had revealed in March that the eighth volume would be the final volume. The eighth volume will ship this fall.

The story follows Hikari Shirochi, an ordinary high school boy whose hobbies are games and PC-modding. In the first chapter, mysterious phenomena occur to his body, which conducts static electricity unusually well.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2014. Yamamoto put the manga on hiatus from April 2016 to May 2018. The manga then went on hiatus again in May 2019 so Yamamoto could perform research, and it resumed in August 2019. Most recently, the manga went on hiatus on February 3, and resumed in the 17th issue of Weekly Big Comic Spirits on March 23.

Yamamoto created Homunculus , Ichi the Killer , Okama Hakusho , and the Voyeur manga. Viz Media published Voyeur and Voyeurs, Inc. in North America, while Ichi the Killer inspired several live-action adaptations and an original video anime. Director Takashi Miike oversaw the Ichi the Killer film that Media Blasters released in America, and he also made a voice cameo in the Ichi The Killer: Episode 0 anime that Central Park Media 's U.S. Manga Corps distributed. Yamamoto and Crying Freeman author Ryoichi Ikegami collaborated on the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga, which launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2015, and ended in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.