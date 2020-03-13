Hikari-Man Manga Ends With 8th Volume This Fall

The seventh compiled book volume of Hideo Yamamoto 's Hikari-Man manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end with the eighth volume, which will ship this fall.

The manga went on hiatus on February 3, and it will resume in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine's 17th issue on March 23. The ninth issue had published a new chapter of the manga on January 27.

Yamamoto put the manga on hiatus in May 2019 to perform research, and resumed the series in August 2019. The manga previously resumed in May 2018 after a two-year hiatus since April 2016.

The story follows Hikari Shirochi, an ordinary high school boy whose hobbies are games and PC-modding. In the first chapter, mysterious phenomena occur to his body, which conducts static electricity unusually well.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2014.

Yamamoto created Homunculus , Ichi the Killer , Okama Hakusho , and the Voyeur manga. Viz Media published Voyeur and Voyeurs, Inc. in North America, while Ichi the Killer inspired several live-action adaptations and an original video anime. Director Takashi Miike oversaw the Ichi the Killer film that Media Blasters released in America, and he also made a voice cameo in the Ichi The Killer: Episode 0 anime that Central Park Media 's U.S. Manga Corps distributed. Yamamoto and Crying Freeman author Ryoichi Ikegami collaborated on the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga, which launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2015, and ended in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.

