Seiho Boys' High School! Shōjo Manga Gets Epilogue After 10 Years

2-chapter story will show characters after manga's final chapter

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed on Saturday that Kaneyoshi Izumi will publish a two-chapter epilogue for her Seiho Boys' High School! ( Men's Kō ) manga beginning in the magazine's next issue in July. The new chapters will depict the characters after the manga's final chapter. The first chapter will have 37 pages and will have a color opening page. The manga will also feature on the August issue's front cover.

Shogakukan will also publish a new two-volume omnibus compilation of the manga, with the first volume (containing the previous volumes 1-4 of the manga) out on August 26, and the second volume (containing the previous volumes 5-8) out on September 26. The omnibus volumes will include the new epilogue chapters.

Viz Media published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Remote, lonely and surrounded by the ocean. This isn't Alcatraz we're talking about, it's Seiho Boys' High School, where the student body is rife with sexually frustrated hunks! How can these young men get girlfriends when they're stuck in the middle of nowhere? When a pretty girl shows up on campus, the whole school is sent into a frenzy. It's not often these sheltered youths get a real living and breathing female within their midst. The boys want to help her out, but are they in way over their heads?

The shōjo manga ran in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine from 2006 to 2010, and Shogakukan published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media released all eight volumes of the manga in English.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming live-action series adaptation in Japan that was slated to premiere in July, but is now delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Viz Media also previously released all six volumes of Izumi's Doubt!! manga.