Gintama Manga Also Gets New Net Anime Special in Early 2021

Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga is inspiring a new anime special that will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service in "early 2021."

The special's content will tie into the third new Gintama anime film (early teaser visual pictured below). Like the special, the new film is slated for early 2021. The dTV service has been streaming every episode from four seasons of the Gintama television anime, as well as the first two anime films and two live-action drama spinoffs that tied into the two live-action films.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. It has inspired several television anime series and 367 total episodes. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018.

Hulu began streaming the first 49 episodes with an English dub on December 1. The only previous episodes to receive an English dub are episodes 266 through 316 (considered season 3 of the anime). Those episodes are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation , and the companies released them on home video in 2018.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011. That release did not include an English dub .

The manga has inspired two previous anime films (before the upcoming third one), various original video anime ( OVA ) projects and event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web