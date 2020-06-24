Cafe Enchante Switch Game Heads West in November

Trailer for otome visual novel streamed

Aksys Games revealed during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that it will release Idea Factory 's Cafe Enchante otome visual novel game for Nintendo Switch in the West in November.

Aksys Games describes the story:

Discover an enchanting, uplifting, coffee-fueled tale filled with magic, monsters, and mysteries. When Kotone inherits her grandfather's Tokyo café, she discovers the shop holds more secrets than anyone could imagine. The café is a meeting spot for beings from multiple, mystical worlds. You'll meet the king of demons, a humanoid beast, a fallen angel, and more. And when government agents monitoring non-human activities show up at your door, your new café is about to become a lot more colorful. Prepare for chaos as handsome beings from different worlds step through a magical portal into your café!

The game launched for Switch in Japan on October 2019.