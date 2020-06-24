Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, October Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels revealed additional cast members, the opening theme song, and the first television commercial on Thursday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Rina Hidaka as Noire Foschurose



Miyu Tomita as Shuri



Satomi Amano as Misana Farrengram



Azumi Waki is performing the opening theme song "Itsuka no Kioku."

The anime stars:

Maki Kawase as Yuna, an obsessed gamer who logs into a fantasy RPG as usual one day, but is suddenly transported into an alternate world



Azumi Waki as Fina, a girl Yuna encounters in the alternate world





Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

Kumanano began serializing the ongoing story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the story in print with art by 029 in May 2015, and the company published the 15th volume on May 22.

Sergei launched the manga in Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in 2014, and the company published the manga's fourth volume on March 27.