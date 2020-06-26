North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27

The last three months put the spring season into a tailspin. Rising from the ashes are our critics' picks for the best of the best (and the not so great).

― The Best (and Worst) of Spring 2020 Rebecca Silverman Best: Woodpecker Detective's Office Picking a best for me this season was difficult, not because there weren't good shows, but because one of the ones I had been enjoying the most – Idolish7's...