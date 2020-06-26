News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Sarazanmai, Fairy gone anime; Restaurant to Another World, Éclair Bleue manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|EUREKA SEVEN AO Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 23
|Fairy gone Season 1 Part 1 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 23
|Karneval Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|June 23
|Real Girl Premium Box Set BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|June 23
|Re:Stage! Dream Days BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|June 23
|Sarazanmai BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 23
|Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|June 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk Deluxe Graphic Novel (GN) 5 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|June 24
|Bestia GN 1 (adult)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Chio's School Road GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon GN 2 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Éclair Bleue GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Goblin Slayer GN 8 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Little Miss P: The Second Day GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Lust Geass GN 1 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|June 24
|New Game! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Persona 4 GN 11Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Restaurant to Another World GN 1 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 13Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|June 23
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Umineko When They Cry Episode 8: Twilight of the Golden Witch GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$29.99
|June 23
|A Witch's Printing Office GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|Altair: A Record of Battles GN 19Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|APOSIMZ GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Asahi-sempai's Favorite GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|Bakemonogatari GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Bestia GN 1 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 3-5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99 each
|June 23
|Chio's School Road GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon GN 2 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Éclair Bleue GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Fire Force GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|Gal Gohan GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|GIGANT GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Goblin Slayer GN 8 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 4Please
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|June 23
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 9-10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Hotaru's Way GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|I Fell in Love After School GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|The Key in the Cage GNPlease
|MediBang!
|US$0.99
|June 23
|Kino's Journey GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|The Last Saiyuki GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Little Miss P: The Second Day GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Lust Geass GN 1 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Ninja Rookie GNPlease
|MediBang!
|US$0.99
|June 23
|Non Non Biyori GN 13Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 3Please
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|June 23
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 1 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Restaurant to Another World GN 1 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|RIN-NE GN 7-8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|June 23
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 24
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Syrup: A Yuri Anthology GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Tekkonkinkreet: Black & White GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|June 23
|The Ugliest Teddy Bear in the World GNPlease
|MediBang!
|US$5.99
|June 23
|Umineko When They Cry Episode 8: Twilight of the Golden Witch GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 23
|Welcome Home GN 1 (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$6.99
|June 23
|A Witch's Printing Office GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Yui Kamio Lets Loose GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How About Treason? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Last Round Arthurs Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 6.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Overlord Novel 12 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|June 23
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 23
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Part 2 Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 27
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Deathbound Duke's Daughter Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 27
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How About Treason? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Last Round Arthurs Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$7.99
|June 25
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 6.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Overlord Novel 12 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|June 23
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Toradora! Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 21
|Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Switch, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|US$29.99
|June 25
|Ninjala Switch gameCite
|GungHo Online
|free (includes in-game purchases)
|June 24
|Pokémon Café Mix Switch, iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|free (includes in-app purchases)
|June 23