North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27

June 21-27
Sarazanmai, Fairy gone anime; Restaurant to Another World, Éclair Bleue manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
EUREKA SEVEN AO Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 June 23
Fairy gone Season 1 Part 1 BDCite Funimation US$64.98 June 23
Karneval Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$29.98 June 23
Real Girl Premium Box Set BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 June 23
Re:Stage! Dream Days BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 June 23
Sarazanmai BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 23
Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 June 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk Deluxe Graphic Novel (GN) 5 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 June 24
Bestia GN 1 (adult)Cite Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Chio's School Road GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Dead Mount Death Play GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon GN 2 (adult)Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Éclair Bleue GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 23
Goblin Slayer GN 8 (adult)Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Little Miss P: The Second Day GNPlease Yen Press US$14.99 June 23
Lust Geass GN 1 (adult)Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Mob Psycho 100 GN 5Please Dark Horse US$11.99 June 24
New Game! GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 23
Persona 4 GN 11Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 June 23
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 23
Restaurant to Another World GN 1 (adult)Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 13Please One Peace Books US$11.95 June 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying GNPlease Yen Press US$14.99 June 23
Umineko When They Cry Episode 8: Twilight of the Golden Witch GN 3Please Yen Press US$29.99 June 23
A Witch's Printing Office GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 19Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
APOSIMZ GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$7.99 June 23
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Asahi-sempai's Favorite GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
Bakemonogatari GN 4Please Vertical US$7.99 June 23
Bestia GN 1 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 3-5Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 each June 23
Chio's School Road GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Dead Mount Death Play GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon GN 2 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Éclair Bleue GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Fire Force GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
Gal Gohan GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
GIGANT GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Goblin Slayer GN 8 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 4Please Coamix US$5.99 June 23
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 9-10Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 23
Hotaru's Way GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
I Fell in Love After School GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
The Key in the Cage GNPlease MediBang! US$0.99 June 23
Kino's Journey GN 6Please Vertical US$7.99 June 23
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
The Last Saiyuki GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 23
Little Miss P: The Second Day GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Lust Geass GN 1 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Ninja Rookie GNPlease MediBang! US$0.99 June 23
Non Non Biyori GN 13Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 3Please Coamix US$5.99 June 23
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 1 (adult)Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Restaurant to Another World GN 1 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
RIN-NE GN 7-8Please Viz Media US$6.99 each June 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 24
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$6.99 June 23
Syrup: A Yuri Anthology GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Tekkonkinkreet: Black & White GN 1Please Viz Media US$19.99 June 23
The Ugliest Teddy Bear in the World GNPlease MediBang! US$5.99 June 23
Umineko When They Cry Episode 8: Twilight of the Golden Witch GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 23
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 23
Welcome Home GN 1 (adult)Please MediBang! US$6.99 June 23
A Witch's Printing Office GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Yui Kamio Lets Loose GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How About Treason? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 23
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
Last Round Arthurs Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 6.5Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
Overlord Novel 12 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 June 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 7Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 7Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 8Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 23
Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 4Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 23
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Part 2 Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 27
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 23
Deathbound Duke's Daughter Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 27
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How About Treason? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
Last Round Arthurs Novel 2Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$7.99 June 25
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 6.5Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
Overlord Novel 12 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$9.99 June 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 23
Toradora! Novel 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 23
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 23
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 21
Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 4Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 3Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Switch, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco Entertainment US$29.99 June 25
Ninjala Switch gameCite GungHo Online free (includes in-game purchases) June 24
Pokémon Café Mix Switch, iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo free (includes in-app purchases) June 23

