North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 28-July 4

Nick attempts to guide the uninitiated Steve through the barrage of One Piece references, let's see how it turns out.

― Funimation blessed us with 60 days of One Piece Stampede, the 2019 anime film that brings Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to a festival by and for pirates. What they find is every one-off character the pirate world has to offer. Nick attempts to guide the uninitiated Steve through the...