News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 28-July 4
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
After the Rain, Lupin III: Goodbye Partner anime; Love Me for Who I Am, Koimonogatari manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
After the Rain BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 30
Astroganger BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|June 30
Black Clover Season 2 Part 5 BD
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|June 30
Black Clover Season 2 Part 5 Artbook BD
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|June 30
Bleach Set 7 BD
|Viz Media
|US$54.97
|June 30
City Hunter Season 1 Part 2 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|June 30
Crusher Joe: The Movie BD
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|June 30
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Limited Edition BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$159.98
|June 30
Lupin III: Goodbye Partner BD
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|June 30
Midnight Occult Civil Servants BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 30
Ninja Scroll BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|June 30
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$49.98
|June 30
Run with the Wind Premium Box Set BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|June 30
Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings: The Last Party Season 2 Part 5 BD
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|June 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Koimonogatari Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 30
Konohana Kitan GN 8
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 30
Love Me for Who I Am GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 30
Otherworldly Izakaya "Nobu" GN 7
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 7
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|June 30
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends GN 18
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 30
Infinite Dendrogram GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 1
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 30
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 1
Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life GN 3
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|June 30
Therapy Game GN (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 30
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 30
To Love Ru Darkness GN 16
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 30
Whimsical Jaguar GN (adult)
|MediBang!
|US$7.99
|June 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Full Metal Panic! Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 29
Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! Novel
|Cross Infinite World
|US$7.99
|June 30
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 2
My Next Life as a Villainness: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 28
Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA Novel 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 30
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack PS4 game
|Nighthawk Interactive
|US$39.99
|June 30
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Switch game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|June 30
One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 iOS, Android game
|Oasis Games
|free (includes in-app purchases)
|June 30
The Wonderful 101: Remastered PS4, PC, Switch game
|Nighthawk Interactive
|US$39.99
|June 30