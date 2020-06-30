News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 28-July 4

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
After the Rain, Lupin III: Goodbye Partner anime; Love Me for Who I Am, Koimonogatari manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After the Rain BD Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 30
Astroganger BD Discotek Media US$39.95 June 30
Black Clover Season 2 Part 5 BD Funimation US$54.98 June 30
Black Clover Season 2 Part 5 Artbook BD Funimation US$69.98 June 30
Bleach Set 7 BD Viz Media US$54.97 June 30
City Hunter Season 1 Part 2 BD Discotek Media US$59.95 June 30
Crusher Joe: The Movie BD Discotek Media US$29.95 June 30
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Limited Edition BD Aniplex of America US$159.98 June 30
Lupin III: Goodbye Partner BD Discotek Media US$29.95 June 30
Midnight Occult Civil Servants BD Funimation US$64.98 June 30
Ninja Scroll BD Discotek Media US$39.95 June 30
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl BD Aniplex of America US$49.98 June 30
Run with the Wind Premium Box Set BD Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 June 30
Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings: The Last Party Season 2 Part 5 BD Funimation US$24.98 June 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Koimonogatari Graphic Novel (GN) 1 Tokyopop US$12.99 June 30
Konohana Kitan GN 8 Tokyopop US$12.99 June 30
Love Me for Who I Am GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 30
Otherworldly Izakaya "Nobu" GN 7 Udon Entertainment US$13.99 June 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 7 Futabasha US$6.99 June 30
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends GN 18 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 30
Infinite Dendrogram GN 4 J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 1
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 30
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 1
Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life GN 3 Coamix US$6.99 June 30
Therapy Game GN (adult) Viz Media US$6.99 June 30
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 12 Yen Press US$6.99 June 30
To Love Ru Darkness GN 16 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 30
Whimsical Jaguar GN (adult) MediBang! US$7.99 June 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Full Metal Panic! Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 29
Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! Novel Cross Infinite World US$7.99 June 30
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 2
My Next Life as a Villainness: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 6 J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 28
Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA Novel 3 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 30

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack PS4 game Nighthawk Interactive US$39.99 June 30
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Switch game NIS America US$59.99 June 30
One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 iOS, Android game Oasis Games free (includes in-app purchases) June 30
The Wonderful 101: Remastered PS4, PC, Switch game Nighthawk Interactive US$39.99 June 30

