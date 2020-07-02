RPG Maker MV Game Launches for PS4, Switch in West in September

Release date trailer streamed

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release the RPG Maker MV game for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on September 8, Europe on September 11, and Oceania on September 18. The company began streaming a release date trailer:

The game is getting a limited edition that includes a creator's log, soundtrack, and collector's box.

NIS America originally planned to release RPG Maker MV in partnership with Kadokawa Corporation for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the West in February 2019. NISA delayed the Switch and PS4 releases to a general 2019 release and canceled the Xbox One version. The game will have in-game audio in English and Japanese, and in-game text in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. NIS America will also release the RPG Maker MV Player app as a free download at launch. The app allows players to play games that other players created.

Kadokawa released RPG Maker MV on PC via Steam in English in October 2015, and later released it for PC in Japan in December 2015.

RPG Maker MV launched in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 in November 2018 under the title RPG Tkool MV Trinity , though the software had several bugs that were fixed via updates after launch. The Xbox One version was also scheduled for November 2018 in Japan but was delayed to an early 2019 release before being canceled.

Kadokawa and Degica will launch a new entry in the RPG Maker ( RPG Tsukūru, or Tkool) series titled RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) for PC via Steam this summer.