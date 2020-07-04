'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' 3rd Season Unveils New Visual, Theme Song Artists

Warner Bros. Japan revealed a new visual and the theme song singers for Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka III ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III ), the third anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , during its "Stay Connected With Anime" panel at the Anime Expo Lite digital event on Friday.

As previously announced, Yuka Iguchi will return to perform the anime's opening theme song. The stream revealed the song's title as "Over and Over." The band sajou no hana will perform the anime's ending theme song.

The anime is delayed from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The third season will feature a returning staff and cast.

Rina Hidaka joins the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Visual via DanMachi anime's Twitter account

Sources: Email correspondence, Anime Expo Lite livestream