Ishida and Asakura Anime Gets English Dub

President and COO of Ascendant Animation and voice actor Kiba Walker announced on Twitter on Monday that he is working on an English dub of the Ishida and Asakura ( Ishida to Asakura ) gag comedy anime as the ADR Director and writer. This will be Ascendant Animation's first dub , and Walker stated that the anime's English cast will be diverse with "all types of actors from POC (People of Color) to LGBT." Walker also revealed that the cast are recording remotely through home studios.

The two-minute anime shorts premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime overseas as it aired in Japan.

Masao 's original "heartwarming boys-love gag" manga centers on the friendship of high school boys Asakura ( Weiß Survive 's Nobuhisa Nakamoto ) who "wants to become a teacher at a girls' school in the future" and Ishida ( Kamisama Kiss 's Shūta Morishima ) who "wants to become a florist with Asakura in the future." Tooru Sakurai and Saima Nakano play classmates Yamada and Satō, respectively, while Sumi Shimamoto ( Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro ) plays Kinoshita-sensei. Rayli performs the anime's theme song "Dokidokidoku."

Pippuya ( Kachō no Koi ) directed and storyboarded the anime at the studios Dax Production and Hotline ( Shiba Inuko-san ). Kenichi Yamashita ( Ginga e Kickoff!! , Ginga Densetsu Weed ) was in charge of the scripts, and PEN designed the characters.

The manga debuted in both Shonengahosha 's main Young King magazine and Monthly Young King in 2011, and it ended after 15 installments in July 2012. Shonengahosha published the second compiled book volume with a previously unpublished ending in December 2012.