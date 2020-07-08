Ryōsuke Fuji Launches Shangri-La Frontier Manga on July 15

The official YouTube channel for Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine began streaming a video on Tuesday, and it reveals that Ryōsuke Fuji is launching a new manga titled Shangri-La Frontier ~ Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ (Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) in this year's 33rd issue of Weekly Shōnen Magazine on July 15. Ayane Sakura ( My Hero Academia 's Ochaco) narrates the trailer.

The story centers on Rakurō Hizutome, who is number one on the charts of the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website's VR Game section. He loves "crappy games," but he decides to challenge "Shangri-La Frontier," a "god-tier game" with 30 million players.

The manga is based Rina Kata's light novel series of the same name, which debuted on Kodansha 's Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Kata will also write an additional novel series in issues 33-35 of Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series will follow the heroine Saiga-0, who is the top player of "Shangri-La Frontier."

Kodansha 's Days Neo website, which connects aspiring manga creators with professional editors, had listed a recruitment notice in June for an assistant for Fuji to work on a new manga serialization on Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The position was listed with an expected 12 hours of work daily for around 2-3 days every week, beginning in July.

Fuji drew the manga adaptation of Hiroshi Seko 's Attack on Titan: Lost Girls novel spinoff. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2015, and Kodansha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in August 2016. Kodansha Comics released both volumes of the manga in North America in July and November 2016.

Fuji also drew the manga adaptation of P.A. Works ' Fairy gone original anime (seen right). Fuji launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2019, and ended it on January 9. Kodansha published the manga's second and final volume on the same day.