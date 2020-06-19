Ryōsuke Fuji to Launch New Manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine

Kodansha 's Days Neo website, which connects aspiring manga creators with professional editors, is listing a recruitment notice for an assistant for manga creator Ryōsuke Fuji to work on a new manga serialization on Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The position is listed with an expected 12 hours of work daily for around 2-3 days every week, beginning in July.

Ryōsuke Fuji drew the manga adaptation of Hiroshi Seko 's Attack on Titan: Lost Girls novel spinoff. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2015, and Kodansha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in August 2016. Kodansha Comics released both volumes of the manga in North America in July and November 2016.

Fuji also drew the manga adaptation of P.A. Works ' Fairy gone original anime (seen right). Fuji launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2019, and ended it on January 9. Kodansha published the manga's second and final volume on the same day.

Source: Days Neo