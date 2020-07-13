Uchū Sentai Kyūranger Actor Tetsuji Sakakibara Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sakakibara among 30 performers, staff, audience from stage play who contracted disease

The staff of THE JINRO: Ikemen Jinrō Idol wa Dare da!!! stage play announced on Sunday that actor Tetsuji Sakakibara has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He is currently under self-quarantine and recovering.

Sakakibara starred in the stage play with fellow actor Yūsuke Yamamoto, who also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Sports Hochi website, 16 performers, five staff members, and nine audience members of the play have tested positive as of Sunday. The stage play had performances on June 30 through July 5.

Sakakibara played the character Spada/Kajiki Yellow in the Uchū Sentai Kyūranger tokusatsu series in 2017.



Image via Tetsuji Sakakibara's Twitter account

