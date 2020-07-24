News
New Angelique Game's Video Reveals Title, Cast, Designer, 2021 Delay
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
KOEI Tecmo Games unveiled a promotional video for its new work in the Angelique romance simulation game series on Friday. The game, titled Angelique Luminarise, will debut on the Nintendo Switch system in 2021. Manga creator Ichi Sayo (Monster & Parent, Foggy Foot) is designing the characters.
The cast includes:
- Shinba Tsuchiya as Yue
- Hiroki Nanami as Noah
- Yū Miyazaki as Vergil
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Kanata
- Takuya Satō as Shuri
- Shōhei Komatsu as Milan
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Xeno
- Yūto Uemura as Felix
- Ryota Takeuchi as Lorenzo
The game's story centers on Ange, a 25-year-old single office worker who is constantly tired and uncertain of life. One day, when she decides to drink at a bar, and while drunk, receives an offer to change jobs. Thinking it a joke, she casually signs a contract, and is immediately greeted by a young man riding a pegasus descending from the sky, who calls her a "Queen Candidate" with nine Guardians.
The game was previously slated to ship this year. The game will be the first all-new game in the franchise in 17 years, and takes place in a "third universe." The first Angelique game launched in 1994 as "the world's first love game for women." The franchise has also inspired a novel, several manga adaptations, drama CDs, as well as multiple video anime and television anime.