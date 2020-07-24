New Angelique Game's Video Reveals Title, Cast, Designer, 2021 Delay

KOEI Tecmo Games unveiled a promotional video for its new work in the Angelique romance simulation game series on Friday. The game, titled Angelique Luminarise , will debut on the Nintendo Switch system in 2021. Manga creator Ichi Sayo (Monster & Parent, Foggy Foot) is designing the characters.

The cast includes:

The game's story centers on Ange, a 25-year-old single office worker who is constantly tired and uncertain of life. One day, when she decides to drink at a bar, and while drunk, receives an offer to change jobs. Thinking it a joke, she casually signs a contract, and is immediately greeted by a young man riding a pegasus descending from the sky, who calls her a "Queen Candidate" with nine Guardians.

The game was previously slated to ship this year. The game will be the first all-new game in the franchise in 17 years, and takes place in a "third universe." The first Angelique game launched in 1994 as "the world's first love game for women." The franchise has also inspired a novel, several manga adaptations, drama CDs, as well as multiple video anime and television anime.

Sources: Angelique Luminarise's website, MoCa News